htmz is a minimalist HTML microframework for creating interactive and modular web user interfaces with the familiar simplicity of plain HTML. [GitHub]

plain 🍦 Use straight up HTML. No supersets. No hz- ng- hx- v- w- x-; no special attributes. No DSLs. No <custom-elements>. Just vanilla HTML. lightweight 🪶 166 bytes in total. Zero dependencies. Zero JS bundles to load. Not even a backend is required. Just an inline HTML snippet. nofilter ⚡ No preventDefaults. No hidden layers. Real DOM, real interactions. No VDOM, no click listeners. No AJAX, no fetch. No reinventing browsers.

In a nutshell, htmz lets you swap page fragments on request using vanilla HTML. Imagine clicking a link, but instead of reloading the whole page, it only updates the relevant portion of the page. htmz is an experiment inspired by htmx, Comet, ‘HTML As The Engine Of Application State’[1][2], and other similar web application architectures.

Installing Simply copy the following snippet into your page: <iframe hidden name=htmz onload="setTimeout(()=>document.querySelector(contentWindow.location.hash||null)?.replaceWith(...contentDocument.body.childNodes))"></iframe> For npm enjoyers, use the following npm commands to automate the simple process of copying the snippet. For maximum npm enjoyment, this npm package contains 25 bonus dependencies! npm install --save-dev htmz npx htmzify ./path/to/my/index.html For hackers, you may start with the development version (deminified): htmz.dev.html

Basic usage To invoke htmz, you need a hyperlink (or form) having these attributes: href (or action) pointing to the resource URL href =" /flower.html ⋯ Continuing within the href: destination ID selector ⋯ #my-element " And a target attribute with this value target=htmz < a href ="/flower.html#my-element" target=htmz >Flower</ a > While this looks like an abuse of the URL fragment (it is), there is no other use for the URL fragment in this context, so it was repurposed as the destination ID selector. And it already looks like a CSS ID selector. ⚠ Important note: The loaded content replaces the selected destination. It may not be intuitive at first, but htmz does not insert the content into the destination. The rationale is that replacement is a more powerful operation. With replacement, you can replace, delete (replace with nothing), and insert-into (replace with the same container as original).

What does it do exactly? htmz does one thing and one thing only. Load HTML onto any element in the page on request. Think tabbed UIs, dual-pane list-detail layouts, dialogs, in-place editors, and the like. This idea is not new. Dividing web pages into independently reloading parts has been a thing since mid-1990s. They were called frames, namely, <iframe>s, <frame>s, and <frameset>s. htmz is a generalisation of HTML frames. — Load HTML resources within any frame any element in the page. Read more on how it works in a section below.

Examples More example applications, componentization approaches, and code in different languages can be found in the /examples directory. To start the example server: cd examples ./run_servers.sh Then load http://localhost:3000/ .

Advanced usage Naturally, only <a> and <form> elements can target and invoke htmz (as of current HTML5). This is fine; it’s semantic, after all. However, HTML offers a couple more features that work well with htmz. Per-button action & target If you want to override the form’s action on a per-button basis, use the <button> ’s formaction attribute. < form action ="/default#my-target" target = htmz > < button >Default form action</ button > < button formaction ="/button#my-target"> Different button action </ button > < button formaction ="/another-action#another-target"> Another action </ button > </ form > Base target value Tired of adding target=htmz to every link and form? Using the base element, set htmz as the default target for all relative links. Add this at the top of your page. < base target = htmz > Clean target values Don’t like the look of target=htmz at all? Prefer using the real target as the value? We can do a hack that enables you to write the target ID selector in the target attribute itself! Like this: < a href ="/flower.html" target ="#my-element">Flower</ a > The key is to add an iframe with a matching name, and modify the htmz snippet accordingly. < iframe hidden name ="#my-element" onload ="htmz( this )"></ iframe > < script > function htmz(frame) { document. querySelector (frame.name) ?. replaceWith (...frame.contentDocument.body.childNodes); } </ script > You can even automate the generation of matching target iframes. Support opening links in a new tab What if the user opens an htmz link in a new tab? Well, they would be loading your page fragment, carefully designed to be injected into an exsting page, on its own! Using the Sec-Fetch-Dest header, you can fall back to a full page in these cases. This header lets the server know the request’s destination and render either a fragment or a full page appropriately. Scripting / interactivity If you need something more interactive than the request-response model, you may try the htmz companion scripting language: javazcript. Sorry, I meant JavaScript, a scripting language designed to make HTML interactive. htmz does not preclude you writing JS or using UI libraries to enhance interaction. You could, say, enhance a single form control with vanillaJS, but the form values could still be submitted as a regular HTTP form with htmz. That said, htmz is extensible!

Extensibility Need advanced selectors? Need error handling? Multiple targets? Fear not; the hero is here to save the day. The hero is you. Here’s the development version of the snippet. Feel free to hack and extend according to your needs. You’re a programmer, right? < script > function htmz(frame) { // Write your extensions here setTimeout (() => document . querySelector (frame.contentWindow.location.hash || null ) ?. replaceWith (...frame.contentDocument.body.childNodes) ); } </ script > < iframe hidden name = htmz onload ="htmz(this)"></ iframe > Pre-written extensions are now available in the Extensions 🍱 page.